Bhinder Sajan, right to left, Shannon Waters, Liza Yuzda, Justine Hunter, Jen Holmwood, Katie DeRosa, Tanya Fletcher and Kylie Stanton pose for a photo at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on Thursday, March 28, 2019. A dress code debate at British Columbia’s legislature has prompted some women staff and journalists to roll up their sleeves in protest. (Dirk Meissner/The Canadian Press)

Women at B.C. legislature told to cover up bare arms

Several members of the New Democrat government wore bare arms, along with journalists

A dress code debate at B.C.’s legislature has prompted some women to roll up their sleeves in protest.

Acting sergeant-at-arms Randy Ennis says members of his office’s staff have been enforcing a decades-old rule about proper attire at the legislature.

Several members of the New Democrat government’s staff say they’ve been approached by sergeant-at-arms staff recently and told it’s against the rules to wear short-sleeved attire in the legislature and were told to cover up.

In protest, at least seven female journalists wore short-sleeved attire today.

Ennis says he will meet with the legislature’s clerk to discuss the issue and determine if a dress code update is required.

READ MORE: Kim Campbell says female broadcasters should not bare arms

The office of the sergeant-at-arms recently circulated a media conduct brochure that says men must wear shirts and ties but makes no mention of a dress code for women.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. extends winter tire rules till April 30 amid spring snowfall worries
Next story
Province to review $40K annual grant for society linked to anti-vaccine claims

Just Posted

Surrey couple celebrates 75 years of marriage

Roy and Violet met at a barn dance in Manitoba, married six months later

South Surrey MLAs weigh in on ‘bare arms’ dress code violations

Women at B.C. Legislature told to cover up bare arms

VIDEOS: An inside look at Surrey’s drag scene

PART THREE IN A SERIES: Surrey has regular shows and annual events celebrating queens

YOUTH VOICE: Surrey teens on the biggest challenges they face today

Demonization of social media, lack of housing, tackling social isolation and more

KPU ‘looking at cancelling’ September intake into Surrey-based farrier program

Kwantlen Polytechnic University is facing a $12 million shortfall

VIDEO: Driver captures East Kootenay elk herd on the move

Leyland Cecco spotted the herd while he was driving on Highway 95A to Cranbrook

Disturbing video goes viral showing Alaskan hunters killing sleeping bear, cubs

Andrew Renner, the father, and Owen Renner, his son, were found guilty of numerous charges

Port Moody Mayor charged with sexual assault

Rob Vagramov facing one charge in connection to a 2015 incident in Coquitlam, officials say

Women at B.C. legislature told to cover up bare arms

Several members of the New Democrat government wore bare arms, along with journalists

Province to review $40K annual grant for society linked to anti-vaccine claims

B.C. ministry confirms funding is under review for the Health Action Network Society

B.C. extends winter tire rules till April 30 amid spring snowfall worries

Mostly interior and northern routes are affected

One killed in Kootenay crash that spilled ‘significant’ fuel into Salmo River

One man from Alberta was killed in the single-vehicle crash

Most of restored B.C. Ferries sailings set to start on April 1

Low-volume early and late ferry runs were cancelled in 2014

Tigers blank Blue Jays 2-0 on Opening Day

Toronto ‘O’ a no-show for Stro in loss to Detroit

Most Read