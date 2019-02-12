Abbotsford Police were on the scene of a stabbing that occurred in April 2018 on Clearbrook Road.

Woman with charges in Surrey arrested for 2018 stabbing in Abbotsford

Sheleena Bott, 30, charged with aggravated assault and related offences

A 30-year-old woman with several charges in Surrey has been arrested and charged in relation to a 2018 stabbing in Abbotsford.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said Sheleena Bott was arrested last Thursday and charged with aggravated assault.

The charge stems from an incident on April 29, 2018 in the 2200 block of Clearbrook Road.

A passerby called 911 just after 4:30 a.m. to report that a man was slumped partially outside of a vehicle in the driveway of a home.

The 38-year-old man was taken to hospital in serious condition and was found to have stab wounds. He recovered from his injuries.

RELATED: Stabbing sends man to Abbotsford hospital with serious injuries

Bird said the two individuals involved are known to each other, but she didn’t provide the specifics of their relationship.

The residence where the man was found had been the site of a previous stabbing in October 2017.

In that incident, a 22-year-old man suffered three stab wounds after an altercation with a 30-year-old man at a house party.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

RELATED: Man in hospital after Abbotsford stabbing

Bird said that at the time of Bott’s arrest, she had two outstanding Surrey RCMP warrants for other charges.

According to the provincial court database, Bott has several other charges – all based in Surrey – going through the courts.

She is due to start trial March 13 in Surrey provincial court on charges of assault and mischief from Feb. 26, 2018.

She is also due to start trial May 13 on charges of assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm from April 16, 2018.

Bott has also been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon from Nov. 15, 2018.

Bott also has prior convictions for mischief, fraud, possession of stolen property, resisting or obstructing a peace officer, and breaching her probation.

She remains in custody at this time.

