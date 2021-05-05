Surrey RCMP officers on scene at a shooting in the 9700-block of 161A Street Tuesday, May 4, 2021. A woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound and taken to hospital, while a man was taken into custody. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey RCMP officers on scene at a shooting in the 9700-block of 161A Street Tuesday, May 4, 2021. A woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound and taken to hospital, while a man was taken into custody. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

UPDATE: Woman dead, man in custody after Surrey shooting: RCMP

Surrey RCMP say officers were initially responding to a dropped 911 call

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating following the shooting death of a woman in the Guildford area Tuesday (May 4).

Surrey RCMP say officers were initially en-route to a dropped 911 call just before 9 p.m. when police received further calls of shots fired in the 9700-block of 161A Street.

Once on scene, officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Staff Sergeant Monsef. She was taken to a hospital, but later died.

The suspect, a man, was taken into custody “without incident near the scene,” Monsef added.

He said the investigation is still in its early stages, and the motive for the shooting is “unknown at this time.” Officers are still in the neighbourhood, speaking with witnesses for more information.

Anyone with further information who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

This is the latest in a string of shootings since Saturday (May 1).

READ ALSO: Police launch portal for submitting video, photos of North Delta shooting, May 4, 2021

READ ALSO: Shooting at Langley’s Willowbrook Mall sends one to hospital, May 3, 2021

2021: Shootings/homicides
Infogram


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Shooting

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Surrey RCMP officers on scene at a shooting in the 9700-block of 161A Street Tuesday, May 4, 2021. A woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound and taken to hospital, while a man was taken into custody. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey RCMP officers on scene at a shooting in the 9700-block of 161A Street Tuesday, May 4, 2021. A woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound and taken to hospital, while a man was taken into custody. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey RCMP officers on scene at a shooting in the 9700-block of 161A Street Tuesday, May 4, 2021. A woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound and taken to hospital, while a man was taken into custody. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey RCMP officers on scene at a shooting in the 9700-block of 161A Street Tuesday, May 4, 2021. A woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound and taken to hospital, while a man was taken into custody. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Previous story
Trudeau says he is glad he got AstraZeneca, vaccines are only way out of pandemic

Just Posted

Musician JJ Lavallee has a socially-distanced chat about his life and music career. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Musician JJ Lavallee talks about his music, living in Cloverdale, and some of the adversity he’s faced in life

Lavallee sat down for a socially-distanced talk in Hawthorne Square

Travis Selje (Submitted photo)
Grieving Surrey dad ‘outraged’ acquittal in his son’s death won’t be appealed

‘The kid died in vain now,’ Miki Selje said of his son Travis, 17

(File photo)
Surrey child-killer’s escorted-leave ‘beyond disappointing’: victim’s mother

Shane Ertmoed was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2000 death of 10-year-old Heather Thomas

Surrey RCMP officers on scene at a shooting in the 9700-block of 161A Street Tuesday, May 4, 2021. A woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound and taken to hospital, while a man was taken into custody. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
UPDATE: Woman dead, man in custody after Surrey shooting: RCMP

Surrey RCMP say officers were initially responding to a dropped 911 call

The Vancouver Canucks AHL affiliate will play in the Abbotsford Centre for the 2021-22 season. (File photo)
Vancouver Canucks relocating AHL affiliate to Abbotsford for 2021-22

Canucks make announcement online, new home for club will be the Abbotsford Centre

FILE – Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Looking for the nearest COVID shot? Tech entrepreneur creates texting software in B.C

Zain Manji says app took just one or two hours to create

Jose Marchand prepares Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination doses at a mobile clinic for members of First Nations and their partners, in Montreal, Friday, April 30, 2021. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is coming under fire after contradicting the advice Canadians have been receiving for weeks to take the first vaccine against COVID-19 that they’re offered. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Trudeau says he is glad he got AstraZeneca, vaccines are only way out of pandemic

‘The most important thing is to get vaccinated with the first vaccine offered to you’

Fruitvale Coun. Lindsay Kenny
Fruitvale councillor victim of online attacks

An anti-vaxxer gathering in Fruitvale results in coun. Lindsay Kenny getting bullied online

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vancouver resident Angélica Vargas, 41, suffered third-degree burns to half her body after a candle lit a dress she was wearing on fire at a dinner party in November 2019. (Submitted)
‘I’m still alive’: B.C. burn survivor shares road to recovery after candle accident

For more than a year after the accident, Vancouver resident Angélica Vargas couldn’t look in the mirror. Now, she’s learning to accept her scars.

FILE – A vendor waits to serve mini doughnuts to a motorist at a drive-thru event with mini doughnut vendors at the Pacific National Exhibition grounds, in Vancouver, on Sunday, May 24, 2020. The PNE organized the event to help support vendors who will be unable to sell at the fair this year due to the cancellation of the annual event because of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
PNE cancels in-person fair for 2021, citing COVID concerns

Restrictions have made planning too difficult, organizers say

A dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination is prepared at a mobile clinic for members of First Nations and their partners, in Montreal, Friday, April 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine approved for kids 12 to 15 years old in Canada

The vaccine was previously authorized for anyone at least 16 years of age or older

(Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media File)
Alleged police impersonator caught by off-duty cop in Okanagan

An off-duty cop spots an alleged police impersonator conducting stops in West Kelowna

Announced Tuesday, March 5, by the Ministry of Health, women bearing children have been prioritized in the province’s immunization rollout. (Black Press Media files)
Pregnant women in B.C. now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Emerging provincial data shows pregnant women experience COVID-19 illness at a similar severity rate as people in their 50s

Most Read