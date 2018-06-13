Woman sued for thousands of dollars after giving birth in B.C. hospital

Yan Xia was admitted to Richmond Hospital six years ago and was charged $315,000

Vancouver Coastal Health is suing a mother from China for allegedly not paying thousands of dollars in medical bills after giving birth while visiting Canada.

Yan Xia delivered her baby at Richmond Hospital six years ago, according to the health authority’s statement of claim filed in B.C. Supreme Court back in April.

It argues that by accepting treatment and services in the maternity ward, Yan had agreed to pay the plaintiff at B.C.’s non-residential rates, with interest on what was owed at the rate of two per cent per month.

Yan was invoiced for roughly $313,000 on Oct. 23, 2012, according to the document.

With interest accrued during the 67 months since then, Vancouver Coastal Health is seeking relief for the amount owing of an estimated $700,000 to $1.2 million. Black Press Media has reached out to the health authority for clarification on how interest is accrued.

None of the allegations has been proven in court. A statement of defense has not yet been filed.

