Woman struck and killed while crossing Vancouver street on Thanksgiving Day

Vancouver police are investigating the city’s ninth pedestrian death of the year, after a woman was fatally struck while crossing a street in the Downtown Eastside Monday (Oct. 10) evening.

The Vancouver Police Department says the woman was crossing Powell Street mid-block near Gore Street at about 7:40 p.m. when she was hit by the driver of a sedan travelling west.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital where she died of her injuries, while the driver remained on scene, according to police. Speed and alcohol don’t appear to be factors, VPD says. Its Collision Investigation Unit is working to determine what caused the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have footage of it occurring is asked to contact investigators at 604-717-3012.

