Woman stabbed with hypodermic needle in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

A 35-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to ‘random and unprovoked’ assault

A 35-year-old woman has been arrested after another woman was stabbed with a hypodermic needle in Vancouver on Wednesday (Oct. 27) evening.

According to Vancouver police, a 23-year-old woman was leaving a coffee shop near Main and East Pender streets at around 5:30 p.m. when she was stabbed with the needle.

Police believe that it was a “random and unprovoked” assault.

“Investigators believe the woman may have been followed out of the coffee shop and confronted by the suspect, who then stabbed her with the dirty needle,” said Sgt. Steve Addison. “Because we don’t know what was in the needle and whether there will be any long-term health impacts, the victim was taken to hospital for treatment.”

The 35-year-old suspect was known to police. She has been released with a promise to attend court at a later date.

