Woman shot in Fraser Heights overnight

Victim shot in a house in the 16300-block of 113B Avenue, in serious condition, and police looking for suspect

Surrey Mounties say a woman suffering from gunshot wounds was taken to hospital in serious condition just before midnight Sunday, March 28, after being shot in a house in the 16300-block of 113B Avenue.

Corporal Elenore Sturko said the suspect took off before police arrived.

“The initial indications are that this shooting is between parties known to one another with no continued risk to the public,” Sturko said. “This incident does not appear to be related to the Lower Mainland Gang conflict; however, police are investigating possible links to the drug trade.”

This is Surrey eighth shooting this year.

Police have not yet released a description of the suspect.

“We have information that we’re following up on but we don’t want to release it to the public at this time,” Sturko told the Now-Leader. “Sometimes we hold on to information that’s vital to our investigation to prevent the destruction of evidence so that we don’t contaminate witnesses and that’s the case in this particular scenario.”

