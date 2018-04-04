Aldergrove woman sexually assaulted after taking out trash

Police seek missing materials and tips after suspect grabbed her while she was taking out the trash

Langley RCMP is urging residents to be vigilant after a serious sexual assault Tuesday night in the Aldergrove community.

A woman was grabbed from behind as she put out her trash around 9:30 p.m. She was taken back into her home and sexually assaulted by an unknown man.

Police have yet to release the subject’s description.

Police need your help to locate bedding removed from the crime scene. The victim’s purse was also believed to have been taken and is described as grey with silver trimmings. If either are located, please call the police immediately.

The victim was transported to hospital. Numerous officers will be canvassing the neighbourhood to collect any potential evidence and the missing sheets and purse.

“It goes without saying that this incident is very disturbing,” RCMP Supt. Murray Power. “I can’t stress enough how important it is for residents to be hyper vigilant and always cognizant of their surroundings. If you see someone suspicious in your neighbourhood – call the police. This type of assault affects the safety and security of the entire community. Langley RCMP is treating this as a priority investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Langley RCMP tip line at 604-532-3398.

Delta woman wins $7 million lotto jackpot
Senior couple from the Okanagan scammed out of $30,000

