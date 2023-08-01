Woman serving life for Yukon murder charged with assaulting guards in Abbotsford

Charabelle Silverfox is in prison for killing man in Yukon in 2017

The grounds of Fraser Valley Institution for Women in Abbotsford. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News file photo)

A woman who is serving a life sentence for stabbing a man to death and shooting arrows into his head from a compound bow has been charged with assaulting correctional officers in Abbotsford.

Charabelle Silverfox was charged in mid-July with one count of assaulting a peace officer and two counts each of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and assaulting a peace officer causing bodily harm.

Const. Art Stele, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said a report came in on Jan. 18 at 8:20 a.m. from Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford. The property contains Fraser Valley Institution, the only federal facility in B.C. for women and one of six in Canada.

Stele said the caller indicated that four correctional officers had been assaulted by a 31-year-old inmate while she was being escorted to a different cell in the prison.

“The injuries sustained required the victims to seek medical attention at the hospital, subsequent to being given treatment at the scene by paramedics,” Stele said.

Silverfox was sentenced in June 2022 to a life sentence with no chance of parole for 10 years after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the 2017 death of Derek Edwards in Pelly Crossing, Yukon.

Her sister Lynzee was also sentenced – for interference to a dead body – and received 30 months in jail followed by three years’ probation. After pretrial custody was taken into account, she had another 24 days left to serve.

The court heard after their guilty pleas that Edwards was killed after a day of heavy drinking that ended in Silverfox’s house in Pelly Crossing on Dec. 13, 2017.

The attack occurred after Edwards tried to remove Silverfox’s pants when she was asleep, the court was told.

A violent altercation, also involving another man in the house who came running when Silverfox yelled, occurred in the living room and basement of the home.

Silverfox stabbed Edwards in the chest and shot him in the head with arrows from a compound bow.

The two sisters pulled Edwards’ body onto a tarp, and Lynzee tried to mop up some blood that was on the floor.

A family member of the sisters was called to the house in the early morning and placed a 911 call after seeing the scene.

The sisters tried to stop her from calling police and then left for a neighbouring house, where they were arrested later that morning.

An autopsy later showed that Edwards had been stabbed 13 times, suffered 18 puncture wounds from arrow injuries, and had a deep slash to his throat.

Both sisters were initially charged with first-degree murder but pleaded guilty to the lesser offences in March 2022, just before the trial was set to begin.

During sentencing, the court heard that Silverfox’s criminal record included past assault convictions.

– with files from Jim Elliot, Yukon News

