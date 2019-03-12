Yoho National Park (freddofrancisco/Instagram)

Woman seriously injured when avalanche strikes in Yoho National Park

The victim, who is believed to be in her 30s, was airlifted to the Foothills Medical Centre

A woman is listed in critical, life-threatening condition in a Calgary hospital after she was caught in an avalanche near Field, British Columbia.

Parks Canada confirms the woman was with a group of ice-climbers in Yoho National Park on Monday when the slide happened.

Covenant Health says reports of the avalanche came in around 4:00 p.m. MT and emergency medical authorities in Banff, Alta., responded.

The victim, who is believed to be in her 30s, was airlifted to the Foothills Medical Centre.

There are no reports of anyone else being injured.

