Woman says she was sexually assaulted in Surrey while sleeping in car

RCMP look for suspect in alleged assault that happened Monday afternoon at Surrey’s Tannery Park

SURREY — Police are asking the public to help them find a suspect after a woman says she was sexually assaulted while sleeping in her car on Monday.

Surrey RCMP say the alleged assault happened between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Monday at Tannery Park located at 10761 Dyke Road.

Police say a woman was asleep inside her vehicle when a man got in and sexually assaulted her. The man took off and drove away in an older model red car after the victim managed to honk her car’s horn during the assault.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, between 50 to 60 years old, with a medium build. In a release, police say he is balding and has white hair that is “curling at the ends” and patchy facial stubble.

The Surrey RCMP’s General Investigations Unit is investigating.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit solvecrime.ca.



