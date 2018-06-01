Woman reportedly in hospital after pedestrian crash in Surrey

It happened Thursday night near 72nd Avenue and 138th Street

A woman is reportedly in hospital after a pedestrian crash in Surrey Thursday evening.

It happened near 72nd Avenue and 138th Street around 6:45 p.m.

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said the woman was struck by an eastbound Dodge pickup truck while in a marked crosswalk, but that it was “unclear if the pedestrian was crossing against a red light or not.”

The victim was rushed to hospital with what are believed to be serious injuries, according to the freelancer.

The driver stayed at the scene and is co-operating with police.

The crash led to traffic closures in the area, with 72nd Avenue closed eastbound from King George Boulevard to 140th Street while police investigated.

The Now-Leader has contacted RCMP for comment.

More to come.

