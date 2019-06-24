Barbara Tom is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. (RCMP)

Woman found after absence from forensic psychiatric hospital in Coquitlam

Barbara Tom was reported on an unauthorized absence from Brookside Treatment Centre

Coquitlam RCMP say the woman has been found.

————————————-

Police are looking for a 46-year-old patient missing from a forensic psychiatric hospital on the grounds of the former Riverview Hospital in Coquitlam.

Barbara Tom is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for an unauthorized absence from the Brookside Treatment Centre on Sunday, said RCMP.

She is described as First Nations, 5’4”, 120 lbs., with brown eyes and long black hair, last seen wearing a grey and white hoodie, a white puffy jacket, and dark grey pants.

If you see her, police urge you to not approach and to call 9-1-1. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2019-18856.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Man presumed dead after boat capsizes in Columbia River
Next story
Swansong Ride2Survive raises $1M-plus in single-day cycle from Kelowna to Delta

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP raises Pride flag Monday amid din of protesters

There were about 30 protesters on either side, and 20 Mounties doing crowd control

UPDATE: ‘Shots fired’ report in Cloverdale neighbourhood was likely fireworks, say RCMP

Surrounding neighbourhood evacuated, street closed in both directions as officers investigated

Swansong Ride2Survive raises $1M-plus in single-day cycle from Kelowna to Delta

Saturday’s ride was the 15th and final fundraiser of its kind for North Delta-based charity event

PHOTOS: Tank crushing a hit at Cloverdale Legion open house

The open house featured military vehicles, games and a barbecue along with the tank crushing

City hopes Surrey’s new energy centre will be ‘a window’ into sustainability

Facility’s goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Air Canada reviewing how crew left sleeping passenger on parked plane

In a Facebook post, the woman said she woke up ‘all alone’ on a ‘cold dark’ aircraft

Two bear cubs saved near Revelstoke after mother hit by car

Conservation officers trapped the cubs and transported them to a wildlife sanctuary

Heroism medal for B.C. woman who tried to save wheelchair-bound man stuck on rail tracks

Julie Callaghan awarded Carnegie Medal from U.S.-based foundation for ‘extraordinary heroism’

B.C. students’ camping trip goes ahead despite tents getting stolen

Nanaimo businesses, school staff and parents ensure trip goes on

Only legal pot shop between Vancouver and Kamloops now open

Private cannabis store on Skwah land in Chilliwack is first B.C. licensee to be Indigenous owned

‘I feel free’ says mother of BC murder victim after daughter’s belongings returned

After 11 years, Rosemarie Surakka said she feels like it is 99.9 per cent over

‘Predatory’ suspect sought after exposing himself on SkyTrain

Man had been riding the trains for about an hour between Main Street and Edmonds stations

Victoria woman in L.A. hospital after she was run over twice

Lynn Phillips has suffered from multiple broken bones and internal bleeding

‘Text neck’ causing bone spurs to grow from millennials’ skulls, researchers say

Technology use from early childhood causing abnormal bone growths in 41 per cent of young adults

Most Read