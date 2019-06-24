Woman found after absence from forensic psychiatric hospital in Coquitlam

Barbara Tom was reported on an unauthorized absence from Brookside Treatment Centre

Coquitlam RCMP say the woman has been found.

————————————-

Police are looking for a 46-year-old patient missing from a forensic psychiatric hospital on the grounds of the former Riverview Hospital in Coquitlam.

Barbara Tom is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for an unauthorized absence from the Brookside Treatment Centre on Sunday, said RCMP.

She is described as First Nations, 5’4”, 120 lbs., with brown eyes and long black hair, last seen wearing a grey and white hoodie, a white puffy jacket, and dark grey pants.

If you see her, police urge you to not approach and to call 9-1-1. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2019-18856.

