Woman in her 20s taken to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after Burnaby shooting

Mounties believe this was a targeted shooting and that they don’t think there is any threat to the public

Police responded to the Lower Mainland’s second shooting in less than 24 hours in the early hours of Sunday (May 2) morning.

Burnaby RCMP said they received reports of shots fired near Dubois Street and Boundary Road at about 4:10 a.m. Police found a woman in her 20s with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

Mounties believe this was a targeted shooting and said they don’t think there is any threat to the public.

Anyone with information can call RCMP at 604-646-9999 or if they wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go to www.solvecrime.ca.

ALSO READ: Man killed in North Delta shooting identified as BC Corrections officer

