Woman has ‘serious’ injuries after Surrey shooting: RCMP

Surrey RCMP say a woman has “serious” injuries after a shooting in Whalley Thursday morning (Jan. 6).

Just before 9 a.m., police responded to a report of “gun shots heard inside a residence” in the 10400-block of 140B Street, according to a release from Cpl. Vanessa Munn.

Munn said when officers arrived they found a “vehicle leaving the area with a female victim suffering from apparent gun shot wounds.” She was taken to hospital.

She added officers found the residence where the shooting is believed to have happened and multiple people have been detained.

The investigation, Munn said, is in the “very early stages, however this appears to be an isolated incident, with no active threat to public safety.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.



