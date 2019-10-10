(Delta Police Department photo)

Woman grabbed in North Delta’s Watershed Park

Police say the incident occurred around 1 p.m. on Oct. 9 on the Kittson Parkway side of the park

Delta police are investigating after a woman was grabbed by a man at Watershed Park.

Police say the incident occurred around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9 near the water tower and wooden stairs on the Kittson Parkway side of the park.

The woman told police that a man jumped out at her and grabbed her, but she was able to force him away and then run away on the park’s trails.

The woman was not physically injured during this incident.

The man is described as Caucasian, approximately 5-feet-8-inches tall, with patchy gray hair and white facial hair. At the time of the incident he was wearing khaki pants, sunglasses and a brimmed hat.

“We wanted to make sure the community was aware that this incident was reported to police, and we ask the public to take precautions, such as walking or running in pairs. Police are actively investigating, and patrols in the area have been increased,” DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said in press release.

Anyone who may have seen a man matching this description around 1 p.m. on Oct. 9 in the area of Watershed Park, or who many have further information about this incident, is asked to contact the Delta Police Department at 604-946-4411.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Forum: Candidates talk housing, affordability in South Surrey-White Rock

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP ask for help identifying arson suspect

Suspect sought in connection to fire at a tire shop earlier this year

Forum: Candidates talk housing, affordability in South Surrey-White Rock

Candidates eventually go off-script when discussing affordability options

Surrey moves to overhaul its civic awards program, merging some and dropping others

The new Civic Distinction Awards name ‘better identifies the intent of the awards,’ report says

Delta police release image of person of interest in ‘suspicious’ Ladner fire

The fire broke out at Brass Eagle Tattoo Co. (5052 48th Ave.) just before 5 a.m. on Oct. 2

CLOVERDALE-LANGLEY CITY: Meet your candidates for the Oct. 21 election

This riding, created in 2013, takes in parts of Langley, South Surrey-White-Rock-Cloverdale and Fleetwood-Port Kells

Oscar Arfmann found guilty of killing Abbotsford police officer

Justice Carol Ross convicts Arfmann of first-degree murder in 2017 shooting

B.C. cities endure record-brrrreaking cold snap

Cold snap expected to stick around one more day before weather warms to more seasonal temperatures

Mental health impacts job performance of 61% of young adults: study

International study reveals generational differences in mental health

New drivers pay most for optional ICBC coverage, David Eby says

Basic insurance only up ‘about $200’ as rate overhaul takes effect

North Delta happenings: week of Oct. 10

Events and community listings for North Delta

Guilty plea in Lower Mainland double homicide

The suspect arrested near the scene of a 2017 slaying has pleaded guilty

Bus and SeaBus drivers across Metro Vancouver take part in strike vote

Unifor officials say issues in talks with Coast Mountain include wages and working conditions

Woman sues B.C. government over alleged sexual abuse in Smithers foster home

A 27-year-old woman says she was repeatedly raped by foster parent when she was 12

Police look for suspect after man, 85, punched in face in Vancouver Island road rage attack

Police looking for info after 85-year-old man attacked in road rage incident on Herd Road Oct. 9

Most Read