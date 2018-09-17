Woman from Surrey killed in head-on collision in Chilliwack Saturday

Witnesses in the vehicle struck told first responders the woman appeared to be asleep at the wheel

A woman in her 60s from Surrey was killed in a head-on collision on Vedder Mountain Road near Giesbrecht Road Saturday morning. (Shane MacKichan/Submitted photo)

A woman from Surrey in her early 60s was killed Saturday morning after her vehicle was involved in a head-on collision on Vedder Mountain Road in Chilliwack.

A spokesperson for the BC Coroners Service said no name would be released or confirmed due to privacy of the deceased, but it was confirmed a woman from Surrey died in the accident.

Chilliwack RCMP, fire department and paramedics were called to the scene at Vedder Mountain Road and Giesbrecht Road at around 8:40 a.m. on Sept. 17.

A black sedan that had been travelling westbound had collided with a white SUV travelling eastbound.

A first responder who attended the scene told The Progress that a couple from Vancouver were driving the SUV to a church retreat near Cultus Lake. They said the woman driving the car appeared to be asleep as she crossed the centre line and collided into them.

The woman in the car suffered a traumatic cardiac arrest and died at the scene. She had a pug dog with her in the car who appeared to be OK despite the crash.

The couple in the SUV were relatively uninjured. They were taken in separate ambulances to Chilliwack General Hospital and were discharged shortly after.

Vedder Mountain Road was closed for several hours on Saturday as RCMP and collision analysts investigated.

