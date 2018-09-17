A woman in her 60s from Surrey was killed in a head-on collision on Vedder Mountain Road near Giesbrecht Road Saturday morning. (Shane MacKichan/Submitted photo)

Woman from Surrey killed in head-on collision in Chilliwack Saturday

Witnesses in the vehicle struck told first responders the woman appeared to be asleep at the wheel

A woman from Surrey in her early 60s was killed Saturday morning after her vehicle was involved in a head-on collision on Vedder Mountain Road in Chilliwack.

A spokesperson for the BC Coroners Service said no name would be released or confirmed due to privacy of the deceased, but it was confirmed a woman from Surrey died in the accident.

Chilliwack RCMP, fire department and paramedics were called to the scene at Vedder Mountain Road and Giesbrecht Road at around 8:40 a.m. on Sept. 17.

A black sedan that had been travelling westbound had collided with a white SUV travelling eastbound.

A first responder who attended the scene told The Progress that a couple from Vancouver were driving the SUV to a church retreat near Cultus Lake. They said the woman driving the car appeared to be asleep as she crossed the centre line and collided into them.

The woman in the car suffered a traumatic cardiac arrest and died at the scene. She had a pug dog with her in the car who appeared to be OK despite the crash.

The couple in the SUV were relatively uninjured. They were taken in separate ambulances to Chilliwack General Hospital and were discharged shortly after.

Vedder Mountain Road was closed for several hours on Saturday as RCMP and collision analysts investigated.

• RELATED: Male in his 20s dead after MVA in Chilliwack overnight Saturday

• RELATED: Police believe fatal Abbotsford crash took place overnight

@PeeJayAitch
paul.henderson@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Syrian family can, finally, feel safe
Next story
Road closures as Surrey firefighters battle propane blaze

Just Posted

Syrian family can, finally, feel safe

Anglican Church of the Holy Trinity White Rock meets sponsored family for the first time

Former Surrey MP Gurmant Grewal supports Bernier’s new party

Gurmant Grewal has thrown his lot in with Maxime Bernier’s new People’s Party of Canada

Road closures as Surrey firefighters battle propane blaze

Surrey RCMP control traffic as firefighers fight fire at Pacific Propane Container Recycling

Giant dinosaurs at Cloverdale park part of upcoming lantern festival

Chinese Lantern Festival set to open mid-October

North Delta teen takes the trip of a lifetime

Grade 10 student Yasmin Zadunaisky writes about her time in the Encounters with Canada program

‘Fire tornado’ erupts as firefighters battle interior B.C. wildfire

Firefighters near Vanderhoof were taken by surprise

Woman from Surrey killed in head-on collision in Chilliwack Saturday

Witnesses in the vehicle struck told first responders the woman appeared to be asleep at the wheel

B.C. tent city ‘devastated’ after flash flood

Maple Ridge mayor says that residents shouldn’t have to return to their flooded tents

Filipino-Canadians concerned about family after typhoon hits Philippines

Typhoon Mangkhut has killed 66 people in the Philippines and four in China

Ottawa looks at having retired judge help guide renewed pipeline review process

The feds would only says that ‘multiple options were on the table’

Canada bans use of trans fats in food products

Trans fats are know to cause heart disease

Yukon suspect in B.C. mail bombing makes court appearance

Whitehorse man Leon Nepper faces charges related to a mail bomb sent to a Port Alice home Sept. 11

Nearly 80% of British Columbians support a ban on handguns in cities

86% support a ban on military-style assault weapons

No hike in natural-gas rates through end of year

Over three million British Columbians use natural gas every day.

Most Read