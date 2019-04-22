Woman found dead in Okanagan Lake identified as Surrey resident

The woman found dead on Gyro Beach Sunday afteroon has been identified as Surrey’s Caitlin Midori Bradley.

Kelowna RCMP has identified Caitlin Midori Bradley as the person found dead in the waters of Okanagan Lake on Sunday.

Though police say the 29-year-old was a resident of Surrey, friends say she’d called Kelowna home for awhile.

On April 21 at 2:23 p.m., RCMP and emergency medical crews rushed to Gyro Beach after they received a report of a person floating face down in the waters, just off the shore.

RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the circumstances which surrounded Bradley’s death, as police work to establish a time line.

“Retracing Caitlin Bradley’s movements leading up to her death will be one of the priorities for our investigators and we urge anyone who may be able to assist us with this to contact us immediately,” said Corporal Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the Kelowna RCMP.

“At this point in the investigation, although the Caitlin’s death has not yet been officially classified, our investigators do not believe criminality was involved,” added O’Donaghey.

Police say they released Bradley’s identity “in an effort to determine her actions prior to her death.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit crimestoppers.net.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Police on scene of Gyro Beach in Kelowna on April 21 after a woman was found dead. (Sydney Morton/Kelowna Capital News)

