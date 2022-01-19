Woman found dead in Kelowna warned that she may be murdered days before

Austyn Godfrey posted an Instagram story saying ‘If I wind up dead it’s because of this guy’

The woman who was found dead at the Glenmore dog park on Jan. 16, posted a call for help shortly before her body was discovered, according to a friend.

“She literally posted ‘if I wind up dead it is ‘cause of this guy’ ” said Matt Kennedy, a friend from Austyn Godfrey’s hometown of Kingston, Ontario.

Kennedy said that she had posted the story on her Instagram page. She also posted screenshots of messages between her and the ‘guy’ that she was concerned about.

Kennedy was shocked to learn of her death and told Black Press Media that they only hung out a few times back in Kingston and were not close.

The Serious Crime Unit is investigating Godfrey’s death as suspicious. The RCMP is working with the BC Coroners Service to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Black Press Media has contacted Kelowna RCMP in regards to the man Godfrey was concerned about, but has not yet had a response.

Anyone who may have had any contact with Austyn Godfrey in the days and hours leading up to 8:30 a.m. on Sunday Jan.16, is asked to call the tip line at 250-470-6236.

To remain completely anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at crimestoppers.net.

