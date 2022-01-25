Police found a woman deceased in a vehicle on a residential street in Pitt Meadows on Monday evening. (Special to The News)

Police found a woman deceased in a vehicle on a residential street in Pitt Meadows on Monday evening. (Special to The News)

Woman found dead in car in Pitt Meadows

Cause of death unknown, pending coroner’s report

A person was found dead in a car on a quiet residential street in Pitt Meadows on Monday night.

Ridge Meadows RCMP went to the 19900 block of 190th Street in response for a “check well-being” call, and a person was found deceased in a vehicle, said spokesperson Julie Klaussner.

The victim is a 30-year-old woman. At this time the cause of death is unknown, pending a coroner’s report, she added.

Residents of the street, which is one street west of the Wesbrooke seniors facility, report there was a large police presence there, for more than four hours, and it went late into the evening as investigators did their work.

Klaussner said the investigation is still in its early stages, and Ridge Meadows is being assisted by the RCMP’s investigational support team.

The News will report more details as they become available.

