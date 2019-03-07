Woman found dead after Abbotsford apartment fire

Crews were called to the blaze late Wednesday night on Countess Street

A woman has died in an Abbotsford apartment fire, the B.C. Coroners Service has confirmed.

Fire crews arrived to the Countess Street blaze at around 11 p.m. Wednesday, and reportedly found heavy smoke and flames coming out of a third-floor suite. The fire then reportedly spread to the roof and other suites.

Andy Watson, spokesperson for B.C. Coroners, says a woman in her 60s was found dead in the fire. He added that the coroner’s investigation, which will determine the identity of the woman and how and where she died, is still in “very early stages.”

Abbotsford Fire Rescue officials were not immediately available for comment.

