Woman finds scorpion in kitchen, drives it to B.C. animal hospital

May have come from a recent trip to Cuba

She didn’t kill the scorpion, which is a good thing, says veterinarian Adrian Walton.

Instead, Gail Hammond kept the interloping creature alive after finding the hitchhiker in her Vancouver home on May 2 and drove out to deliver it for safekeeping, to Dewdney Animal Hospital in Maple Ridge.

“I give huge kudos to Gail. She not only saved this animal, but drove it to Maple Ridge to make sure it got a chance at a good life. She is the hero of this story,” the hospital said on Facebook.

Hammond said on Facebook she’s a fan of the band The Scorpions and used her finding of the real thing to implore the band to make another stop in Vancouver.

“It’s been 12 years guys!!! Show your fans some love,” she says.

When she first found the bug in her kitchen, she didn’t know what to do.

“Anyone looking for a pet? I have a scorpion trapped behind my fridge. I’m not the killing type. Any ideas?”

Walton said he gets a couple of scorpions into the hospital every year and says it could have come from a recent trip to Cuba, or maybe from imported produce.

READ ALSO: More pets getting pot.

“It’s never a dull day when a woman’s trip to Cuba brings home an undocumented immigrant,” Walton said.

Walton said this particular scorpion looks like a striped scorpion usually found in the southern U.S., adding that some types of scorpions, such as the bark scorpion, can be poisonous. But he added the Victoria Bug Zoo will confirm the type of scorpion.

Once he gets confirmation on the identity, he’ll try to find a safe home for it.

“The vast majority of these are not particularly toxic to people and are just really incredibly interesting animals to observe,” Walton said in a YouTube video.


