Surrey Fire Service crews on scene at a fire at a duplex in the 18300-block of Fraser Highway Thursday (Jan. 16). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Cloverdale

Woman escapes Surrey duplex fire

Incident happened in the 18300-block of Fraser Highway

A woman has “minor burns” after a fire at a Cloverdale duplex Thursday (Jan. 16), says Surrey Fire Service.

Jerry Siggs, Surrey Fire Service assistant chief of operations, said crews responded to a single-storey duplex fire around 11:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, he said, fire could be seen coming out of the side of the home.

There was “heavy” fire damage to one unit and a nearby vehicle, Siggs said.

A Black Press Media freelancer on scene said the woman had escaped from the home.

Siggs said she was treated for “minor burns.”

The home, he said, is “uninhabitable.” He added that emergency support services are helping the woman, “who won’t have a home for the night.”

There is a cat “unaccounted” for, Siggs said.

The residents of the second unit, he said, are “OK,” but there was “a little bit” of smoke damage.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined yet, but Siggs said an investigator has been on scene.


