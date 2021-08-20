Conservation Officer Service and Ridge Meadows RCMP are continuing their investigation of a body discovered in a Pitt Meadows field on Aug. 15. (The News files)

Woman discovered dead in a Pitt Meadows field possibly killed by a black bear

Conservation along with Predator Attack Team specialists on scene investigating

A woman who was found dead in a Pitt Meadows field was possibly killed by a black bear.

Conservation Officer Service posted a public warning online as they continue to investigate what they say could be an animal attack.

“The COS is continuing to assist the RCMP in their investigation and are working to determine whether an animal, such as a black bear, may have been involved in this incident,” read the post on Facebook.

“We’re still investigating. We’re not confirming anything at this point,” said B.C. conservation officer Sgt. Todd Hunter.

Conservation called to help after discovery of woman's body in Pitt Meadows

The body was located in a blueberry field in the 20000 block of Old Dewdney Trunk Road, near McKechnie Road, on Aug. 15. Officers did not disclose how the body was discovered. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was initially called in. However, as of Friday, Aug. 20, Conservation along with Predator Attack Team specialists continue to be on the scene investigating.

Mounties converge on Pitt Meadows farm home and field

Conservation is asking the public to remain vigilant and to immediately report any sightings, encounters, or aggressive behaviour of black bear in the area. Reports can be made to the Report All Poachers and Polluters hotline at 1-877-952-7277.

For tips on what to do if you encounter a bear and other safety advice go to tinyurl.com/pyrfrw8z.

