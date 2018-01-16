Woman charged in Abbotsford mall stabbing served time for 2001 killing

Victim in Edmonton killing was stabbed eight times with kitchen knife

The woman arrested for randomly stabbing a senior man yesterday at Sevenoaks Shopping Centre in Abbotsford previously served a six-year prison term for stabbing and killing a woman during a 2001 house party.

Crystal Deines, who has now been charged in relation to the Abbotsford incident, was 20 at the time of the incident that occurred in Edmonton in July 2001.

An Edmonton Journal article from December 2001 indicates that Deines was attending a party in an apartment when she began punching a woman in the face.

That woman’s daughter, Cindy Lee Paulson, 32, ran to her mom’s defence, but was knocked down by Deines, according to the article.

About 20 minutes later, Deines fatally stabbed Paulson eight times with a kitchen knife, including in her back and near her heart.

Deines was initially charged with second-degree murder, possession of a weapon and assault, but she instead pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

The Edmonton Journal article stated that information presented in court included that “Deines’ intellectual capacity is in the lowest five per cent of the population” and that she dropped out of school in Grade 7 “after she and four other girls broke another girl’s cheek.”

The article also said that a psychologist’s report indicated that Deines “goes out of control and wants to seem ‘fearless’ in fights.”

The article quoted Deines as saying in that report: “I just … lose it. Once the adrenalin starts, I don’t like to stop it. Fear is not an option. I would fight anyone when angry, including men.”

In November 2014, Deines posted a disturbing message on her Facebook page that read: “f*** em all small n tall. f*** u, f*** me, f*** everyone as my heart grows colder by day, it’s commin, only a matter of timing and no one knows it! well f*** everyone nows now i guess.”

She goes on to say that “the demons keep creeping” and “wallz closin in on me.”

Deines was arrested Tuesday afternoon after Abbotsford Police were called about a woman threatening to stab people at Sevenoaks Shopping Centre.

Sgt. Judy Bird said witnesses directed police to the mall food court, where, just as they pointed Deines out, she allegedly stabbed a 71-year-old man in the back.

Bird said police were able to immediately apprehend her. She has since been charged with aggravated assault and three counts of uttering threats.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

Tom Babbs, general manager of Sevenoaks Shopping Centre, said staff continue to work with police at they investigate the incident.

“Our thanks to our security team and the Abbotsford Police for their prompt response and assistance,” he said.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who has video, is asked to contact the APD at 604-859-5225, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or report online at solvecrime.ca.