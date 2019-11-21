(Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media) (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)

Woman calls 911 to say she was late for train, asks Ontario police for ‘emergency ride’

Peel Regional Police received more than 180,000 improper calls so far this year

A 911 call from a woman who was running for a train has prompted police in southern Ontario to remind people that the number is meant for emergencies only.

In audio posted on Twitter by Peel Regional Police on Thursday, the caller says she’s in a taxi on her way to catch a train at Toronto’s Union Station.

When the 911 operator asks the caller wants she wants police to do, the woman asks if they offer “emergency ride services.”

The call, which took place in October, ends when the operator tells the woman that no such service exists.

ALSO READ: Ontario police field complaints over Amber Alert for missing girl, 11, found dead

Const. Akhil Mooken says Peel Regional Police received more than 180,000 improper calls from the start of January to the end of October this year.

He says they included hangups, kids playing on the phone or other non-emergencies.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
White Rock council divided on how to approach encroachments
Next story
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after train collision in Cloverdale

Just Posted

UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after train collision in Cloverdale

Police say the investigation is in the early stages

Family-friendly Christmas events to be held at Historic Stewart Farm

Surrey’s landmark pioneer farm house is offering visitors a vintage Christmas experience

Fly-fishing Surrey teen off to youth world championships in Europe

Callum Learmonth began fishing on local rivers and lakes at around age six

Gala raises over $588,000 for cancer care at Delta Hospital

Moonlight Gala is Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation’s largest annual fundraising event

Sci-fi ‘Shipment’ arrives for first-time Surrey film director and actor daughter

Bobby Bala’s short movie was ‘quite the grind’ to make, starting in 2015

VIDEO: UBC exchange students offered $1,000 to help with leaving Hong Kong

The university said 31 of its students were attending four universities in Hong Kong

What’s happening: week of Nov. 14

Events and community listings for North Delta

Woman calls 911 to say she was late for train, asks Ontario police for ‘emergency ride’

Peel Regional Police received more than 180,000 improper calls so far this year

It could take you 218 years to save up for a house in this B.C. city

It would take 27 years in the most affordable city in the Lower Mainland

VIDEO: Giants drop 3-1 decision in Portland

Vancouver G-Men hit home ice in Langley next on Saturday, hoping to defeat Edmonton

UPDATED: Police believe 47-year-old man shot in Langley targeted

Officers are on scene

‘Actors can play any roles’: Debate over ‘colour-blind’ casting after Victoria lawsuit

Tenyjah Indra McKenna filed a complaint over racially-motivated casting

$150M sticking point: Coast Mountain, Unifor fight over wage gap as transit lockout looms

Strike has been ongoing since Nov. 1

Infants more vulnerable to measles than previously thought: Canadian study

Babies typically don’t receive the measles vaccine until they are 12 months old

Most Read