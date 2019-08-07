Woman attacked by stranger while alone on back deck in Abbotsford, police say

Attack appears to be ‘sexually motivated,’ according to investigators

A woman sitting alone on her back deck in Abbotsford was attacked by a stranger early Tuesday morning, police say.

Const. Mike Willford of the Abbotsford Police Department (APD) said the attack took place shortly after midnight in the Clearbrook area, north of Highway 1.

Willford said the 42-year-old woman was grabbed from behind, and it appears the attack was sexually motivated.

“It is believed that the attack ended when a neighbour returned home,” he said.

Willford said the assailant ran off with the victim’s electronic device.

The woman received minor injuries. She was taken to hospital and has since been released.

Willford said, due to the nature of the attack, the woman was unable to describe the perpetrator in any detail, but the suspect is believed to be a man.

Major crime detectives, supported by the patrol branch, are continuing to investigate and hope to obtain a more detailed description of the suspect, Willford said.

He said the APD is reminding residents to keep outside lights on at night in their front and back yards and to report any suspicious people or activity to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225, text 222973 (abbypd), or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

