Minnekhada Regional Park. (Google Maps)

Woman arrested after person found dead in Coquitlam park fire

Homicide investigators have been called in to probe the incident

Homicide investigators have been called in to Coquitlam after a small but suspicious fire left one person dead early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews received reports of the fire, in the 4000 block of Quarry Road in Minnekhada Regional Park, shortly after 6:15 a.m. When officers arrived, they “found evidence of a suspicious death,” police said in a news release.

One woman was arrested at the scene and is being held in custody. Police did not provide any details regarding the victim.

The incident remains under investigation and the area will be cordoned off for a significant amount of time, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

