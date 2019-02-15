Firefighters respond to a scene in South Surrey on Feb. 14 after a woman and dogs fell through ice at Serpentine River. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

Weather

Woman and dogs fall through ice along Surrey’s Serpentine River

While things seem to have turned out OK this time, woman’s husband urges others to stay off thin ice

A woman and two dogs appear to be okay after falling through ice along the Serpentine River on Thursday (Feb. 14).

It happened near King George Boulevard and 44th Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

“Two dogs chased after a bird on the ice and fell through the ice,” according a Black Press freelancer at the scene. “A woman, one of the dog owners, attempted to retrieve the dogs only to fall through herself. As firefighters arrived the woman and dogs were able to get back to shore. Crews assisted her up the dyke using a ladder.”

The freelancer said the woman was taken to hospital “as a precaution.”

The woman’s husband, identified in a video only as Steve, was thankful things turned out okay.

“Sounds like she went after a couple of dogs that went through thin ice. Probably not the wisest choice, you’ve got to be careful when ponds or lakes freeze over,” he told the freelancer at the scene.

“Can’t be too careful,” he added.

There’s a lesson to be learned here, according to Steve: “Stay off the thin ice.”

The Now-Leader has contacted the Surrey fire department for more details.

