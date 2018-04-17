Woman allegedly groped while shopping in Surrey City Centre

Police ask for help identifying suspect in alleged March 15 sex assault

A suspect in an alleged sex assault in City Centre on March 15. (Photo: RCMP handout)

CITY CENTRE — Surrey RCMP hope the public can help identify a sex assault suspect after a woman was allegedly “groped” while shopping in Surrey last month.

According to police, it happened around 1:30 p.m. on March 15 when a woman was shopping in the 10100-block of King George Boulevard.

Police describe the suspect as a South Asian man with black hair, a black partial beard, approximately five feet 10 inches tall, 160 pounds, wearing a grey T-shirt, a green jacket, white runners.

“After exhausting other investigational avenues, the Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect,” a release notes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-599-0502, or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.



amy.reid@surreynowleader.com

