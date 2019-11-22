Woman accidentally shot by her son in Vancouver’s Oppenheimer Park, police say

Everyone involved, including the woman, not cooperating with investigators, VPD says

A 53-year-old woman was accidentally shot by her son at Oppenheimer Park recently but it is unlikely that anyone will be charged, the Vancouver police say.

That’s because the mother and son are being uncooperative with investigators, police said in a news release Friday. The incident happened sometime before 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 26 at the Downtown Eastside park. Police began investigating after the woman turned up at a local hospital claiming she had been shot in the arm while in a vehicle near the park.

The woman, from Powell River, underwent surgery and is no longer in the area, police said.

Investigators quickly identified the woman’s 30-year-old son as the suspected shooter and believe he accidentally discharged the gun while speaking to her. Police say the man is known to police and was arrested about a week after the incident for a separate violent offence. During his arrest police seized a gun likely involved in the shooting.

“VPD investigators worked diligently for the past month to solve this crime, which caused significant concern in the community and drew more negative attention to the park,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a statement.

“Although we now know what happened, unfortunately everyone involved, including the victim, has been unwilling to cooperate with the police investigation.”

Police and other first responders have warned of increased violence at the park in recent months, despite a partial clear out of the tent city at Oppenheimer Park in late September.

“Our front-line officers continue to regularly take knives, guns, and other improvised weapons off the street,” Addison said.

