Vancouver Police Department. (Black Press Media files) Vancouver Police Department. (Black Press Media files)

Woman, 85, breaks hip fending off three men trying to steal purse: Vancouver police

The woman was first elbowed by a man, causing her to fall, before two other men also tried to steal her purse

A senior woman is in hospital recovering from a broken hip after fending off three would-be purse snatchers in Vancouver’s Chinatown. Police are describing the theft as a “new low.”

The daytime robbery is believed to have happened around 9:30 a.m. on May 22, when the 85-year-old woman was walking near Main and Keefer, police said in a news release Wednesday. While walking down the street she was elbowed by a man, causing her to fall.

While on the ground, police said that two other men joined in and tried to steal her purse.

But the woman held on to her bag, and the men fled east on Keefer Street without the purse.

“This woman was just minding her own business and walking down a city street when she was attacked by three men,” Const. Steve Addison said. Police are asking any witnesses to come forward as they work to identify the suspects.

According to investigators, the first man who knocked the woman down is described as Caucasian, 40-years-old, about 5’10” and was wearing glasses, a tan hat and a blue shirt.

Another man involved is described as Indigenous, in his 50s, with long, grey hair and was carrying a red Budweiser bag at the time.

There is no description available for the third man.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vancouver police or Crime Stoppers.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
