Woman, 78, assaulted by stranger in South Surrey

The senior was walking on 17 Avenue when a man hit her in the face with an unknown object

Surrey RCMP is seeking information and video footage after a 78-year-old woman was assaulted in the 14700 block of 17 Avenue at around 4:45 p.m. on June 11.

The victim was walking westbound on 17 Avenue with her husband when the couple walked past an unknown male, who was walking eastbound.

The man yelled at the victim and hit her in the face with an unknown object, which caused significant, but non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect kept walking down 17 Avenue toward 148 Street. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of her injuries and has since been released.

The male suspect is described as Caucasian, middle-aged, approximately 5’10” tall, with a longer upper body and shorter bowed legs, and dark hair. He was wearing jeans and dark clothing.

Police are continuing to conduct neighbourhood inquiries looking for witnesses and possible CCTV surveillance video.

Anyone with information about the incident or who was in the area that may have dash cam video, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or if you wish to make an anonymous report please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.

