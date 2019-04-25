Woman, 60, charged in connection to thefts at YVR

RCMP believe the foreign national is part of a larger organized theft group

Miriam Fajardo was arrested on April 17 after she allegedly stole a purse. (YVR Airport/Twitter)

A 60-year-old woman has been charged in connection to a series of thefts at Vancouver International Airport.

Miriam Fajardo, a foreign national, is charged with nine offences, including six counts of theft under $5,000 and one count of possession of identity documents to commit an indictable offence, according to a statement issued by RCMP on Thursday.

The offences are alleged to have occurred between March 2 and April 19.

Fajardo was arrested on April 17 after investigators saw her allegedly stealing a purse from a passenger in the international arrivals terminal.

RCMP believe she is part of a larger organized theft group.



