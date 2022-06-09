File photo

File photo

Woman, 33, charged in two Surrey stabbings

Chantelle Ashley Mulleady, 33, charged with 2 counts aggravated assault and 2 counts assault with a weapon related to stabbings in Guildford

Chantelle Ashley Mulleady, 33, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of assault with a weapon related to a pair of stabbings in Guildford.

She is in custody pending her next court appearance.

The stabbings were two days apart. The first was on June 2, at a Superstore and the second on June 4 at Walmart, in the 10300-block of 152 Street.

“Upon attendance police learned that the suspect had fled the store,” Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said at the time. The victim was taken to hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening. Police arrested a suspect in the 15000-block of 104 Avenue.

READ ALSO: Suspect identified, arrested in connection with stabbing at Superstore: Surrey RCMP


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

stabbingSurreysurrey rcmp

Previous story
20 months in prison for B.C. vice-principal convicted of child porn offences
Next story
MP John Aldag advocates for act to protect heritage sites

Just Posted

The Clayton Heights senior boys rugby team and coaching staff celebrate their gold medal win at the B.C. high school provincial championships June 4 in Abbotsford. (Photo submitted: Bruce Dayton)
Clayton Heights wins gold

Wild Moccasin Dancers, shown performing at Surrey Fusion Festival in 2019, will be part of the 2022 National Indigenous Peoples Day event at Surrey’s Holland Park on June 21. (File photo: Lauren Collins)
National Indigenous Peoples Day celebration returns to Surrey’s Holland Park on June 21

John Aldag chats to the “Cloverdale Reporter’ in 2019. Aldag is now promoting Bill C-23, the Historic Places of Canada Act. (File photo: Malin Jordan)
MP John Aldag advocates for act to protect heritage sites

Before (left) and after photos of a Community Cupboard that was torched outside City Centre Church in Surrey. (Submitted photos)
Torched ‘Community Cupboard’ destroys ‘a very positive thing’ outside Surrey church