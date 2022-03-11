Woman, 27, charged in Surrey Police Service officer stabbing

A Surrey police officer was stabbed while making an arrest in Whalley early Wednesday evening. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

A 27-year-old woman has been charged with aggravated assault in the stabbing of a Surrey Police Service officer on Wednesday, March 9 in Whalley.

Kimberly Mendoza Rodriguez had a bail hearing Friday and has been remanded in custody pending her next appearance in Surrey provincial court.

The officer sustained injuries that were not life-threatening during the arrest of a woman in the 12300-block of 99A Avenue and is recovering at home, Const. Sarbjit Sangha said.

The attack happened just after 6 p.m. as the Surrey RCMP and Surrey Police Service responded to a report had been that a woman was “yelling, screaming and throwing things around inside a residence,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn said.

“During the course of the investigation the woman attempted to flee from the police officers. A short foot chase ensued and a Surrey Police Service officer received non-life-threatening stab wounds during the arrest,” Munn said. No one else was injured.

