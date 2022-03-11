A Surrey police officer was stabbed while making an arrest in Whalley early Wednesday evening. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

A Surrey police officer was stabbed while making an arrest in Whalley early Wednesday evening. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Woman, 27, charged in Surrey Police Service officer stabbing

Kimberly Mendoza Rodriguez is charged with aggravated assault

A 27-year-old woman has been charged with aggravated assault in the stabbing of a Surrey Police Service officer on Wednesday, March 9 in Whalley.

Kimberly Mendoza Rodriguez had a bail hearing Friday and has been remanded in custody pending her next appearance in Surrey provincial court.

The officer sustained injuries that were not life-threatening during the arrest of a woman in the 12300-block of 99A Avenue and is recovering at home, Const. Sarbjit Sangha said.

The attack happened just after 6 p.m. as the Surrey RCMP and Surrey Police Service responded to a report had been that a woman was “yelling, screaming and throwing things around inside a residence,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn said.

“During the course of the investigation the woman attempted to flee from the police officers. A short foot chase ensued and a Surrey Police Service officer received non-life-threatening stab wounds during the arrest,” Munn said. No one else was injured.

READ ALSO: Surrey Police Service officer stabbed during arrest


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

Surrey Police Servicesurrey rcmp

Previous story
B.C. COVID hospitalizations drop to 368, three new deaths reported
Next story
BREAKING: Shooting at North Vancouver Superstore; RCMP urge to avoid area

Just Posted

A Surrey police officer was stabbed while making an arrest in Whalley early Wednesday evening. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Woman, 27, charged in Surrey Police Service officer stabbing

Cloverdale’s Sharon Mason is seen with her son Jason Priestley during a birthday celebration in Los Angeles for Priestley’s 50th. The theme of the event was “movies of the 1930s and 1940s. Mason is releasing a book about her life and career in real estate. (Photo submitted)
Cloverdale realtor Sharon Mason pens book as both memoir and industry guide

Scott Wheatley, executive director for the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce, thinks the government should pause the additional carbon tax. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Chamber director says ‘pause additional carbon tax’

A candlelight vigil at Whalley’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church of St. Mary on March 5 raised money to help war victims in Ukraine. (Submitted photo)
Pancake breakfast in Whalley aims to raise donations for war victims in Ukraine