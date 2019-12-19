Witnesses sought after stabbing in Newton

Police were called to the 7600-block of 128 Street Wednesday night, following a report of an injured male. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Surrey RCMP is investigating a late-night stabbing in Newton.

According to a news release, police received a report of an injured male in the 7600-block of 128 Street just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

“Upon arrival, officers located a male suffering from potential life-threatening injuries,” the release states.

“Officers will be conducting a canvass in the area and are hoping to speak to any witnesses who may have observed any sort of altercation in the area.”

One witness told Black Press Media that a white BMW was towed from the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident who has not already spoken to police is asked to call the Surrey detachment at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.