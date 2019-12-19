Police were called to the 7600-block of 128 Street Wednesday night, following a report of an injured male. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Witnesses sought after stabbing in Newton

Male with ‘life-threatening injuries’ found in 7600-block of 128 Street

Surrey RCMP is investigating a late-night stabbing in Newton.

According to a news release, police received a report of an injured male in the 7600-block of 128 Street just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

“Upon arrival, officers located a male suffering from potential life-threatening injuries,” the release states.

“Officers will be conducting a canvass in the area and are hoping to speak to any witnesses who may have observed any sort of altercation in the area.”

One witness told Black Press Media that a white BMW was towed from the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident who has not already spoken to police is asked to call the Surrey detachment at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Previous story
North Surrey rec centre doors will close for good this weekend
Next story
B.C. labour minister ‘disappointed’ as talks collapse again in forestry strike

Just Posted

Witnesses sought after stabbing in Newton

Male with ‘life-threatening injuries’ found in 7600-block of 128 Street

Former Surrey mayors speak out against ‘disgraceful’ council meeting

‘I’m just astonished,’ Dianne Watts said. ‘It’s just being run as a dictatorship.’

Surrey high school student found guilty of sexual assault

His identity is shielded by the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The name of the school has not been disclosed

SURREY EVENTS: Barracuda’s rocking tribute to Heart, and more

Concerts, plays, Christmas events and more in our weekly events guide

Aerial gypsy moth sprayings planned for Surrey in 2020

Treatment area is close to Port Mann Bridge

VIDEO: How to avoid ‘holiday heart syndrome’

Term coined in 1978 to describe influx of emergency room patients during the holidays

Legalizing hard drugs not a ‘panacea’ to opioids crisis, Trudeau says

Besides the thousands who have died, thousands more have been hospitalized or treated by paramedics

B.C. labour minister ‘disappointed’ as talks collapse again in forestry strike

Western Forest Products says no future mediation dates are scheduled

President Donald Trump impeached by U.S. House on two charges

The historic vote split along party lines,

VIDEO: Environment Canada’s Top 10 weather events of 2019

Remember the one that dumped a ton of rain and destroyed Halloween?

Share Now, formerly Car2go, to halt service in Vancouver, Montreal

Operations to close in New York, Seattle, Washington, D.C., London, Brussels and Florence

Health care industry is a prized target, experts say in wake of LifeLabs hack

Hackers accessed personal information of up to 15 million customers, almost all in Ontario and B.C.

Heavy snow warning issued for Coquihalla

Environment Canada urging drivers to use caution when travelling through mountain passes

Chilliwack murderer among inmates looking for pen pals online

Women connects ‘women with low self-esteem’ or others with prison inmates

Most Read