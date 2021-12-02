VIDEO: Witnesses see three men cuffed after shooting in Maple Ridge

Police are on scene for a possible shooting on McIntyre Court in Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Three men were seen taken away in handcuffs after a shooting in Maple Ridge Thursday afternoon.

At around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2, first responders raced to the scene in the 12000 block of McIntyre Court, north of Dewdney Trunk Road.

Neighbours said they heard people arguing for about 15 minutes and then they heard a single shot. Police, they said, responded in force and three men were taken away in cuffs.

Initial reports said there were multiple patients.

At least eight police vehicles, two ambulances, a supervisor vehicle, two fire trucks, and four unmarked police vehicles were on scene.

Police were seen in uniform and in plain clothes.

Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue were staged at various intersections along Dewdney Trunk Road.

A landing zone was set up at Maple Ridge Secondary School, but a helicopter was called off.

