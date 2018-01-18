Witnesses report teen fight in South Surrey

Victim ‘not responding to police’

Surrey RCMP are investigating following reports of an altercation near 24 Avenue and King George Boulevard last week.

Cpl. Scotty Schumann said police received reports at 12:20 p.m. Jan. 10 that a “group of persons suspected to be teens were fighting.”

Schumann said no victims have reported the incident to police, however, “police believe they have identified a potential victim who has not returned police calls for information.”

Investigation is ongoing and Schumann said police are not currently appealing to the public for further information.

