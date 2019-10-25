Police cordoned off 72nd Avenue on the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 23 after the death of a man who had been arrested by Langley RCMP. (Langley Advance Times files)

Witness may hold key to Langley death, IIO says

Investigators are looking for the driver of an SUV who passed the scene early Wednesday

The Independent Investigation Office (IIO) is looking for a key witness in the incident that involved the death of a man in Langley on Wednesday morning.

On Friday, the IIO announced that investigators want to speak to the driver of a light-coloured SUV, which was travelling eastbound on 72nd Avenue at about 3:22 a.m. on Oct. 23.

The SUV made a right hand turn onto 208A Street.

The IIO is asking for this witness, and anyone else who may have seen, heard, or recorded the incident, to contact the IIO Witness Line at 1-855-446-8477.

The incident began with an abandoned 9-1-1 call just after 3 a.m., according to the regional E Division RCMP.

After attempts to call back the number were unsuccessful, Langley RCMP were sent to the location. Officers found one man who appeared to be under the influence of drugs. When they tried to take him into custody, some sort of physical altercation occurred.

After he was arrested, the man appeared to be losing consciousness, and Emergency Health Services were called in, and officers performed CPR until firefighters and ambulance arrived at the scene.

The man was later pronounced dead.

READ MORE: Police watchdog investigates early morning fatality in Langley

Police had part of 72nd Avenue east of 208th Street cordoned off until about 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, and investigators were on scene after that, including IIO members.

All deaths involving police actions in B.C. are investigated by the IIO, an outside agency.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Body recovered from Surrey building three days after fire
Next story
UPDATE: Power restored to hundreds in Surrey amid windstorm

Just Posted

UPDATE: Parking changes coming to Clayton

Surrey Council green-lights pilot parking project at public hearing Oct. 21

Tree falls on power lines in Surrey

Traffic delays expected

Memorial run for Surrey RCMP officer killed in crash benefits Honour House

This year’s Adrian Oliver Memorial Run will be held on Sunday, Oct. 27

South Surrey woman to speak about breast cancer journey tonight in Langley

Lynda Simpson received now-recalled breast implants in 2010

Witness may hold key to Langley death, IIO says

Investigators are looking for the driver of an SUV who passed the scene early Wednesday

Adults must protect kids from climate change, Greta Thunberg says during Vancouver rally

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg said global carbon dioxide emissions have increased by 65 per cent since 1992

B.C. Supreme Court rejects challenge over constitutionality of foreign buyers tax

Justice determines that the foreign buyers tax does not discriminate based on race or national origin

Former Lower Mainland councillor appeals sex assault conviction

Judges hear David Murray quest to have his conviction and nine-month sentence overturned

Two new pups join Vancouver hospital’s superbug sniffing squad

Clostridium difficile is a superbug that attacks people with a weakened immune system

Vandalized Sea to Sky Gondola ‘on track’ for spring 2020 opening after new haul rope arrives

The new 120-tonne haul rope arrived Thursday from Fatzer Wire Ropes in Switzerland

‘One Sailing White’: Passengers concoct punny drink names for BC Ferries’ onboard alcohol

One Sailing White, Expect Delay IPA and Duke Pint among the suggestions

Chinese grocery chain Sungiven Foods plans to open 18 stores in Lower Mainland

Company to open its first Canadian location in Vancouver in November

LIVE BLOG: Thousands join Greta Thunberg for climate strike in Vancouver

Other speakers at the event include David Suzuki and Tiny House Warrior activist Kanahus Manuel

‘Emotional’ Margaret Atwood receives rare honour from the Queen

Author of Handmaid’s Tale receives Order of the Companions of Honour

Most Read