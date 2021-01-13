Witness in South Surrey mechanic’s murder trial recounts ‘guttural scream’ for help

Court proceedings for pair accused of killing Paul Prestbakmo set for 24 days

Delphin Paul Prestbakmo was fatally stabbed Aug. 16, 2019 in South Surrey. (Facebook image)

Delphin Paul Prestbakmo was fatally stabbed Aug. 16, 2019 in South Surrey. (Facebook image)

Screams for help jolted Lindsay Macri from a deep sleep in the early morning hours of Aug. 16, 2019.

“It was a guttural scream, like a scream for your life,” Macri said Wednesday (Jan. 13), testifying in Surrey Provincial Court, in the trial of two teens charged with killing South Surrey mechanic Paul Prestbakmo nearly 18 months ago.

Looking out of her bedroom window that August morning – it overlooks the commercial parking lot at the southwest corner of 18 Avenue and 152 Street – Macri said she saw a man rolling on the ground and, out of the corner of her eye, two individuals walking away.

At first, Macri told the court, she thought what she was seeing was just another incident of the late-night trouble she had become accustomed to hearing unfold in the area – “there’s always something happening late at night,” she said – and that the man on the ground had just been deserted by friends after an altercation of some sort.

“I thought they were his friends and they were walking away.”

But while on the phone with 911, Macri heard the man’s voice one more time.

“He yelled out, ‘I’ve been stabbed,’” she said. “After that he went silent to me, I couldn’t hear anything else.”

Prestbakmo was found with fatal stab wounds just after 3 a.m., in a parking lot in the 1800-block of 152 Street.

The killing occurred just a few hours after a White Rock senior suffered what police described as “life-changing” injuries in an assault that took place near the same location.

Two teens, aged 15 and 16 years old at the time, were charged in connection with both attacks, and a trial on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault got underway Monday (Jan. 11). It is currently scheduled for 24 days. Both accused have pleaded not-guilty.

Monday, Crown counsel Stephanie Sfikas told the court that evidence including CCTV footage will show that the two accused committed the offences after twice leaving a house party; the first time when they left to get cigarettes, and the second, when they left “to calm down.” The second time, on encountering Prestbakmo, they stabbed him 42 times, she said.

READ MORE: Trial underway in 2019 murder of South Surrey mechanic Paul Prestbakmo

Due to their ages, the identities of the accused are protected by a publication ban.

In court Wednesday, Macri described the two people who she saw walking away from the scene as male, and said one was wearing either a hoodie or a hat.

“They were young,” she added, explaining that she came to that conclusion based on their demeanour and the way they walked.

Macri said she could see that the man in the parking lot was older, and that she realized he was surrounded by blood – “That’s all I could see,” she said.

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team Const. Chulki Hong, who was the crime-scene manager on the case, also testified Wednesday.

Responding to questions from co-Crown counsel Louise Kenworthy, he confirmed that officers directed to search the area – including those specifically directed to look for knives – “did not turn up anything of interest in the parking lot” where Prestbakmo was found.

He also confirmed that a curved knife was among items seized as evidence during a search of a South Surrey home.

Civilian witness Barb Hooymans – Prestbakmo’s common-law partner – told the court she last saw “Pauly” around 3 a.m. Aug. 16, after he helped clean up dog food she’d found rotting under her kitchen sink. She was grossed out by the find, but Prestbakmo told her, “I’ll take care of it, don’t worry about it,” she said.

When he left to take out the garbage, he was “happy, smiling,” Hooymans said. She said she wasn’t concerned when he didn’t return, as it wasn’t out of character.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CourtHomicideSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Dix ‘very disappointed’ some Vancouver-area doctors jumped the queue for 2nd vaccine dose
Next story
Socializing after the vaccine: Experts say shot won’t offer ‘free pass’ right away

Just Posted

Vision for the Flamingo Block, in 2018. (File photo by Tom Zytaruk)
Portion of Flamingo Block project in Whalley now slated for offices

Applicant’s market research found there’s a demand for office space at that location

Angela Prestbakmo, Paul Prestbakmo’s sister, listens to drumming outside Surrey Provincial Court Monday, prior to the start of the trial. (Aaron Hinks file photo)
Witness in South Surrey mechanic’s murder trial recounts ‘guttural scream’ for help

Court proceedings for pair accused of killing Paul Prestbakmo set for 24 days

Mike Starchuk. (Image via BCNDP/flickr)
New MLA Mike Starchuk chats about Cloverdale, politics, the Surrey policing transition, and more

Starchuk sits down for a virtual coffee to discuss his new career as an MLA

Council chambers at Surrey City Hall. (File photo)
McCallum says First Nations are treated ‘better in Surrey literally than anywhere’

This was during debate that resulted in his Safe Surrey Coalition defeating Councillor Jack Hundial’s motion to acknowledge that city meetings are held on Coast Salish territory

When the wind howls, trees can come down and bring power lines with them. (Lexi Bainas/News Staff)
Heavy winds leave over 44,000 in Lower Mainland without power, 100,000 across B.C.

Crews working to restore 97 separate outages in Lower Mainland, 355 across province

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the legislature, Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. sees another 446 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, nine more deaths

Hospitalization rates holding steady after holiday season

Health-care workers wait in line at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Socializing after the vaccine: Experts say shot won’t offer ‘free pass’ right away

Expect mask mandates, limits on gatherings, and physical distancing to continue at least through part of 2021

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Dix ‘very disappointed’ some Vancouver-area doctors jumped the queue for 2nd vaccine dose

Health officials say it is just a small number of doctors

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld (bottom right) lights a cigarette during a public school board meeting held via Zoom on Jan. 12. He was also seen drinking from a wine glass before his video feed cut out. (Screenshot)
Controversial Chilliwack trustee causes stir online after sleeping, smoking during Zoom meeting

Chilliwack school board also asked Barry Neufeld to resign due to controversial Facebook post

Dave and Skye Hamming of Tazo Farms are pictured inside their barn, with roughly 110 cattle behind them. A recently installed DeLeval milking robot, pictured in the background, allows them to do more, with fewer hands. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Supply management key to survival of B.C. dairy industry, says Okanagan farmer

Automation, robotic milking; family farms continue to adapt to keep up with the changing times

(B.C. government)
COVID-19: B.C. names new lead for ‘largest’ vaccine rollout in province’s history

Health Minister Adrian Dix said this the largest vaccination effort in provincial history

An artist’s sketch depicts Gabriel Klein in court during a hearing in April 2018 at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (Sketch by Sheila Allan)
Closing arguments to begin at hearing for Abbotsford school stabbing

Final submissions to start Wednesday afternoon for killer of Letisha Reimer, 13

Kootenay Ice President and General Manager Matt Cockell at his office desk in Cranbrook in 2017. Townsman file photo.
City of Cranbrook files lawsuit against Winnipeg Ice, WHL

Cranbrook seeking compensation for breaking a lease agreement when the major-junior franchise relocated to Manitoba in 2019

Most Read