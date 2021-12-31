With the latest COVID wave, Surrey school district says there’s ‘potential’ for ‘functional closures’

A reminder to students at Surrey’s Strawberry Hill Elementary to physically distance during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

The Surrey Schools superintendent says the district is “anticipating the potential for what we call ‘functional closures’” when students finally return to school following a staggered return.

On Dec. 29, the province announced a delay in return to school for students.

Schools across B.C. will re-open for in-person learning in January, but some students won’t return to class until Jan. 10.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the children of essential workers will return to school next week on Jan. 3 or 4. All other K-12 children will go back to school one week later on Jan. 10.

Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside said that schools will be open for children of health-care workers, along with students with additional needs. She said that the extra time will allow schools to assess the impact of the Omicron variant and put in proactive new safety measures.

With that, Surrey school district Supt. Jordan Tinney said this coming week will likely be the first chance school staff will be able to “sit and digest the new health orders,” noting that most staff are on holidays with some on international holidays.

“Here we are, again, with new orders arriving in the middle of a holiday,” said Tinney, referring back to spring break in 2020 when the first closures were announced and then summer of 2020 when new measures were once again announced.

He said the district will “double down” on health-and-safety measures” that they know to work.

But, Tinney said the “bulk of the planning next week” will be on the possibility of those functional closures. He pointed to the “explosion of cases and the number of people who are going to be sick.”

Surrey saw a 400-per-cent increase in cases the week leading up to Christmas.

Functional closures is when a school “can no longer run because it doesn’t have the staff to supervise students or provide instruction,” explained Tinney. “It isn’t necessarily an outbreak, it just means we can’t run. Almost like a snow day where people can’t get to school, we can’t supervise children.

He added it’s “kind of an inception day, a day zero, where we would find out we don’t have sufficient staff, we can’t supervise the students, we can’t provide instruction, we would likely be dispersing the students, sending them home, sending home notices to parents and finding out whether or not staff would be returning in the next day or two or three or five.”

If a school does need to close, Tinney said the district would communicate with families, with a day for planning before moving “entirely online.”

“For how long, we’re yet to get really clear direction on that, but I believe it will be between seven and 10 days.”

Meantime, Tinney said there are still “lots more unanswered questions,” but the district will be providing more information in the days ahead.

