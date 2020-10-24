With 68,000 mail-in ballots in Surrey and White Rock, election results could be delayed

Election results won’t be finalized until after Nov. 6

Due to the pandemic, more Surrey residents have decided to vote by mail-in ballot than ever before.

In Surrey and White Rock, 68,396 residents had been issued mail-in ballots. That’s about 19 per cent of the 356,896 registered voters.

Election results won’t be finalized until after Nov. 6, after those mail-in ballots are counted.

Across B.C., of the 724,279 vote-by-mail packages issued, 497,900 of ballots were returned to Elections BC, as of 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23.

There are roughly 3.5 million registered voters in the province.

Out of Surrey’s nine ridings, the most mail-in ballots have been issued to Surrey-South, with 12,703 ballots for the 52,202 registered voters. That’s about 24 per cent of voters being issued packages.

It’s followed by Surrey-White Rock, with 11,206 ballots for the 44,326 voters. That’s about 25 per cent of voters being issued ballots.

Next is Surrey-Cloverdale with 10,196 ballots for the 45,193 voters. That’s about 23 per cent of the riding being issued packages.

Then Surrey-Panorama with 8,130 ballots for the 43,314 voters. That’s about 19 per cent of voters being issued ballots.

Surrey-Guildford has been issued 6,124 ballots for the 37,583 votes. That’s about 16 per cent of the riding being issued packages.

Followed closely behind is Surrey-Fleetwood with 6,129 ballots for the 36,961 voters. That’s also about 17 per cent of the riding.

BC Elections has issued 5,158 ballots to Surrey-Whalley’s 38,399 registered voters. That’s about 13 per cent of the riding being issued ballots.

In Surrey-Newton, 4,666 ballots have been issued to the riding’s 29,660 voters. That’s about 16 per cent of voters being issued packages.

Surrey-Green Timbers has been issued the fewest ballots at 4,084 for the riding’s 29,258 voters. That’s about 14 per cent of voters being issued ballots.

Meantime, Elections BC is released preliminary turnout numbers for each day of advance voting, which saw 64,026 people in Surrey’s nine ridings turn out.

During the advance voting days (Oct. 15 to 21), 64,026 people turned out for advance voting in the nine Surrey/White Rock ridings. That’s about 18 per cent of voters.

For advance voting, Surrey-White Rock has had the biggest turnout, with 10,053 people, about 23 per cent of registered voters.

Surrey-South has had 9,245 people turning out for advance voting, about 18 per cent of registered voters.

Then in Surrey-Fleetwood with 8,501 people having voted, about 23 per cent of voters.

Not far behind is Surrey-Cloverdale where 8,266 people have advance voted, about 18 per cent of voters.

It’s followed by Surrey-Panorama with 7,912 people, about 18 per cent of voters.

Surrey-Guildford has seen 6,344 advance voters, about 17 per cent of voters.

In Surrey-Whalley, 5,286 people voted, about 14 per cent of voters.

In Surrey-Newton, there have been 4,396 advance voters, about 15 per cent of voters.

Surrey-Green Timbers had the fewest advance voters, with 4,023 people, about 14 per cent of voters.



