Wintry weather warning for B.C. highways

The Okanagan and some B.C. highways are getting less snow than originally anticipated

Snow is expected to fall in some areas of the Southern Interior and on major highways this morning, but the weather warning issued yesterday has been scaled back.

“Last night, computer models shifted the track of the incoming Pacific front to the south, such that snowfall amounts will be a little lower than forecast yesterday,” reads an Environment Canada alert issued Thursday.

“As a result, warnings for Vernon, West Kootenay, Coquihalla Highway – Merritt to Kamloops and Highway 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass have been ended.”

Environment Canada now has a snowfall warning in effect for the Central and South Okanagan with total amounts of 10 to 15 centimetres expected to fall between this morning and tonight.

A 15 cm storm snowfall accumulation is also expected for Similkameen, Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass, Coquihalla – Hope to Merritt, southern Okanagan and the Boundary regions.

Slightly lesser amounts, around 10 cm, are forecast for the Nicola, southern Fraser Canyon and the Okanagan Connector – Merritt to Kelowna.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.