Snow covered Vancouver as the city got its first snowfall of the year on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (BeckyJenkinsIRL/Twitter) File Photo.

Snowfall warning re-issued for parts of the Lower Mainland

5-10 cm of snow, wind chills to hit -20 C or lower

UPDATE at 4 p.m.:

Environment Canada has ended its snowfall warning for Metro Vancouver.

——

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the western Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver.

Bands of heavy snow are forecasted to move through the Valley in the early afternoon, dropping another five to 10 centimetres of snow.

The national weather agency said heavy snowfall had already begun in White Rock to Maple Ridge and Aldergrove while parts of Abbotsford can expect to see snow soon.

Following the afternoon snowfall, conditions should improve as the heavy bands of snow move through the region the forecaster said. There will still be the chance of milder flurries throughout the afternoon.

During periods of heavy snow, visibility may be affected.

There is also an arctic outflow warning in effect for Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs, effective until Thursday evening.

Strong outflow winds and extremely cold wind chill factors are an ongoing part of this week’s cold snap. Cold wind will continue to whip through the Fraser Valley this morning at speeds of up to 60 kilometres per hour.

Winds of this speed combined with the already frigid temperatures outside will produce wind chill factors up to -20 C or lower.


