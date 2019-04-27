Snow seen falling along the Coquihalla Highway on Saturday, April 27, 2019. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Winter weather causes accidents on Coquihalla Highway

Slippery and wet conditions causing a number of car accidents

  • Apr. 27, 2019 11:45 a.m.
  • News

–– Kamloops This Week

A number of accidents on the Coquihalla Highway on Saturday morning are serving as a reminder that winter conditions continue much later in higher elevations.

Electronic signs on the Coquihalla south of Merritt are currently advising of slushy and slippery sections, blowing snow and limited visibility.

Isn't it spring? Forecast calling for snow on Rogers Pass

Highway 5 is one of about a dozen highways in the southern interior where drivers must use winter tires or carry chains until April 30 this year.

Wet snow has also been reported near the Fraser Canyon on Highway 1 and Allison Pass on Highway 3.

Most Read