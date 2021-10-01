Winter tires required on majority of B.C. highways until end of March

The requirement is in effect from Oct. 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022

Thinking about hitting the road for the upcoming Thanksgiving long weekend? You’ll likely need a set of winter tires before you go.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is reminding drivers that winter tires are mandatory on most B.C. highways as of Oct. 1.

Winter tires will be required to travel on all highways in the north, all highways in the interior, sections of some highways on the south coast, including the Sea to Sky Highway and sections of some highways on Vancouver Island, including the Malahat and highways 4, 14 and 28.

Winter tires must have the M+S (mud and snow) or either a mountain or snowflake symbol. Tires must also be in good condition with a minimum tread depth of 3.5 millimetres.

“Tires marked with a mountain/snowflake symbol on the sidewall offer the best traction on snow and ice and in cold weather,” the ministry said in a statement. “Rain, slush, snow, ice and cold temperatures are all part of winter driving. The improved traction offered by winter tires can make the difference between safely driving on winter roads and being involved in a potentially serious motor vehicle incident.”

Any drivers without proper tires risk a fine of $121.

Commercial drivers will also be required to carry chains on most routes in B.C., but chains are not required on the Lower Mainland and most of Vancouver Island.

The winter tire requirements will remain in effect until March 31, 2022.

