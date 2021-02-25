Snowfall warnings Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 for parts of the Fraser Valley and Fraser Canyon. (Jennifer Feinberg/The Chilliwack Progress)

Winter storm warnings Thursday for Fraser Valley and Fraser Canyon

Snow is expected to become heavier as day progresses with snowfall amounts of up to 30 centimetres

Winter storm warnings could bring hazardous conditions to parts of the Fraser Valley and through the Fraser Canyon today, as snow fell steadily overnight across the valley and the Lower Mainland.

Snow will continue in the higher elevations but turn to rain mostly on the valley floor.

A winter storm warning was issued early Thursday (Feb. 25) by Environment Canada and is in effect for the Coquihalla Highway (Hope to Merritt) and Highway 3 (Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass).

“Hazardous winter conditions are expected,” the warning issued at 4:55 a.m. on Feb. 25 said. “A frontal system will move across the B.C. interior today.”

Snow is expected to become heavier in some areas as the morning progresses with snowfall amounts of up to 30 centimetres can be expected in some spots by Friday morning.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions. Use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Weather

Most Read