Winnipeg police will use online video to respond to break-ins

Pilot project involves officers contacting people online when they report break-ins

Police want the public to know the reporting person is under no obligation to consent to a virtual assessment and the video will not be recorded or retained. (Winnipeg Police Service/YouTube)

Police in Winnipeg have rolled out a pilot project that will allow them to virtually respond to residential break-ins and possibly reduce the public’s wait time when reporting such crimes.

The project uses online video platforms to get in touch with homeowners.

An officer will contact people online when they report break-ins.

Homeowners will be asked for consent to do a real-time assessment of the scene to determine whether officers should be sent out.

Police say the online interaction is for assessment purposes only and will not be recorded or retained.

Police Chief Danny Smyth said the plan has a number of benefits.

“It enables people to clean up and get back to normal sooner,” he said.

“It allows us to use technology to assess the scene so that we can respond, if it’s required, with a forensic survey.”

The project comes amid mounting property crimes in Winnipeg that are partially linked to a rise in methamphetamine use. (CTV Winnipeg, CJOB)

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Video — Bizarre incident in Penticton alley leads to arrest of Calgary man

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Mom wants defibrillators put into Surrey schools after teen son’s cardiac arrest
Next story
U.S. teenager files lawsuit against Juul e-cigarette maker

Just Posted

Past President reflects on his time leading the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce

Presidency was a labour of love for Leong

Clayton Heights aims to change ‘bad rap’ with ‘good news’ website

United Way funds website project with goal of fostering ‘local love’

Mom wants defibrillators put into Surrey schools after teen son’s cardiac arrest

Esmeralda Gomez pushing for AEDs for schools; looking to get portable machine for her son

Celebrate the fall, scare away the crows, and help local charities

Art’s Nursery holds fifth annual Scarecrow Festival, starting Sept. 21

Infant’s sudden death at Surrey complex for vulnerable women prompts police probe

Officials say child was two years or younger; won’t comment on cause of death until investigation complete

VIDEO: We’re not ‘cold-blooded killers’ of bears, B.C. conservation officer says

When it’s a matter of public safety, the animals pay the ultimate price

Entangled humpback calf rescued off west coast of Vancouver Island

“These animals are massive, they’re powerful and it really is dangerous.”

Maple Leafs agree to 6-year contract with Mitch Marner: report

Contract with restricted free agent reportedly has average annual value just shy of US$11 million

Vancouver library loans out therapy dogs for 15-minute outings

Dogs will be available to borrow from the Canine Library on Saturday, Sept. 14

Canada Post has unfair advantage in distributing flyers: news group

Crown corporation argues newspapers, private operators deliver majority of flyers in Canada

B.C. pawn shop ordered to pay thousands after charging ‘criminal’ interest rate

An Agassiz pawn shop charged 25% interest a month, similar to other shops in the region

‘He was sucker-punched’: Vancouver police seek witnesses to road rage

Man returning from visiting mother in ICU was assaulted, sent to hospital

Williams Lake woman pleads guilty to fraud over $5,000 involving Special Olympics Society

She will be sentenced in December 2019

Man brandishing garden shears shot by West Kelowna RCMP

The man’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, West Kelowna RCMP said

Most Read