Dianne Watts. (File photo)

Winners of ‘Surrey Top 25 Under 25’ award named, Watts to speak at event

Civic Hotel to host reception on April 24

Winners of the ninth annual Surrey Top 25 Under 25 awards were announced Wednesday (April 3), three weeks before they’ll be recognized during an event at Civic Hotel.

The April 24 reception will include a keynote address by Dianne Watts, former Surrey mayor and MP.

Watts will speak “on her journey to the top, transforming Surrey from a suburb to a thriving city. Hear her lessons in leadership,” says a board of trade release. CBC’s Dan Burritt will emcee the gathering, which gets going at 5:30 p.m.

The 25 award winners were chosen for their “business or community achievements, leadership ability, community involvement, professional achievements and uniqueness of their business or community projects, according to event planners with Surrey Board of Trade.

Winners of the 2019 Surrey Top 25 Under 25 Awards, in alphabetical order:

Khayla Almonte-Davila, age 23 (REACH; Radius Refugee Livelihood Lab).

Anjali Dhaliwal, 16 (Youth Helping Youth).

Gurjevan Dhaliwal, 17 (Kids Play Youth Foundation).

Summin Dinsa, 24 (Lumen Society).

Donya Divsalar, 24 (SFU Aerospace).

Adelaide Fuller, 17 (Easier to be Kind).

Ravneet Ghotra, 22 (SOARxMentorship Program with SOAR Philanthropic Society).

Karanvir Gill, 20 (Lifestream Sick Kids Awareness Society).

Aruba Khan, 17 (Red Drops for Blood in partnership with Canadian Blood Services).

Hajira Khan, 24 (BeautyCon SFU, Creatorly and EmpowHer).

Shilpa Lakshmy, 21 (Enactus SFU).

Tawanda Masawi, 23 (Simon Fraser Student Society).

Chetanya Monga, 23 (SOARxMentorship Project with SOAR Philanthropic Society, MC Mortgages and Vera’s Burger Shack).

Shawna Narayan, 22 (Empower The Future Association).

Arpit Pandher, 18 (Break The Divide and Project Poser).

Haleena Parmar, 23 (Kids Play Youth Foundation and Moving Forward Family Services).

Gaganjit Phulka, 24 (Vitality for the Vulnerable, Big Brothers Big Sisters Organization and Delirium Protocol Committee at Langley Memorial Hospital).

Ravneet Randhawa, 19 (Enactus SFU and Count on Me).

Abhayjeet Sachal, 17 (Break the Divide and Operation Green).

Brahmroop Sandhu, 19 (Surrey Crime Prevention, Crime Stoppers, RCMP and Canadian Civil Liberties Association).

Tanraj Sohal, 22 (Canadian Eyesight Global).

Branden Sorbo, 20 (Enactus SFU and Count on Me).

Harjot Takhar, 20 (One Blood For Life Foundation & Project Blue Hands Society).

Richard Tichelman, 19 (Richard Tichelman Music).

Peyton Winslade, 22 (Media Minds at Enactus SFU and 25toLife partnership with SFU Beedie School of Business and Canadian Cancer Society).

Also, the Honorary Health & Safety in the Workplace Award goes to Khayla Almonte-Davila.

